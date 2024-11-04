Elon Musk's mother calls Harris an 'embarrassment to women,' for her inability to 'put a sentence together'

Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk , said Kamala Harris is an "embarrassment to women" while calling on qualified female candidates to run in future presidential races.

"I do feel that there should be more presidents that are women," Maye said Monday on "The Story." However, they need to be able to put a sentence together, or at least have a policy - or at least say something, just something that makes sense. Otherwise, it’s a complete embarrassment for us women."

MAYE MUSK TELLS WOMEN VOTERS TO ‘THINK FOR YOURSELF’ AND STRIVE FOR A BETTER FUTURE

Asked why she feels Harris has been "reluctant to speak more clearly about how she sees things," Musk replied pointedly, "I don’t think she sees things.

"She should represent women, and she certainly does not," she added.

The woman who raised the Tesla and SpaceX founder made headlines after revealing her recent transition from the Democratic Party over to the Republican Party. She told FOX Business last week that she felt relief to no longer be part of a party that some consider "malicious and dishonest."

ELON MUSK'S MOTHER SAYS EUROPE AND ASIA LOVE TRUMP: ‘JUST AMERICA THAT MAY HAVE A PROBLEM’

"When I became a U.S. citizen, of course, I was Democratic because they give you that option and because they’re the good kind people who care about America," Maye said Thursday on "The Bottom Line," explaining that she would watch CNN, MSNBC and read The New York Times, which she said depicted Republicans as terrible. "But then, they’d also say Elon is terrible, and I was thinking, why are they lying about Elon?"

"They really just cut into my mind that they just didn’t know what they were doing," she said. "Then when I resigned from the Democrats , I just felt such a relief that I’m not part of the party that’s now malicious and dishonest."

Elon purchased Twitter in 2023 before renaming it X. He has emerged as a vocal supporter of former President Trump during the 2024 election cycle and has been the subject of attacks by Democrats and left-leaning media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maye Musk told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum Monday that Elon had "no choice" but to wade into U.S. politics because Democrats would impose regulations and unnecessary red tape to halt his innovation.

"They just want to slow him down and there’s a lot of people behind them that must be paying a lot to stop development in America," she said.