Elon Musk rips George Soros for eroding 'fabric of civilization,' says he rescued Twitter from 'far-left'

Elon Musk unleashed on liberal billionaire George Soros during a fiery appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, where he claimed the donor "fundamentally hates humanity," while also explaining he purchased Twitter last year to rescue it from the "far-left."

Musk spent nearly three hours chatting with Rogan, where they discussed his decision to purchase Twitter, now known as X, which led to a conversation about Soros and his support of progressive organizations and left-wing political candidates.

"In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity," Musk said of Soros.

Musk pointed to the causes Soros puts his money toward, including local elections, which he admits is likely the best way to influence policy.

"He’s doing things that erode the fabric of civilization," Musk said. "Getting [district attorneys] elected who refused to prosecute crime, that's part of the problem in San Francisco and LA and other cities. So why would you do that?"

"The lowest value for money is a presidential race," he added. "Then next lowest value for money is a Senate race, then a Congress. But once you get to sort of city and state district attorneys, the value [is] extremely good. Soros realized that you don't actually need to change the laws. You just need to change how they're enforced."

Musk told Rogan he bought Twitter because it was being "controlled by the far-left," which he felt was having a "corrosive" influence on society. He said he made the decision because he feared the far-left views of the San Francisco-based company would have a "corrosive effect on civilization." He described the downtown area, which has been devastated by crime, drug addiction and homelessness, as looking like a "zombie apocalypse," to argue the philosophies which led to this outcome were being propagated by the platform.

"I mean, this is going to sound somewhat melodramatic, but I was worried that it was having a corrosive effect on civilization," he said. "That it was just having a bad impact and, I mean, part of it is that it’s where it was located, which is, you know, downtown San Francisco. And while I think San Francisco is a beautiful city and we should really fight hard to kind of right the ship of San Francisco, if you walk around downtown San Francisco, right near the X/Twitter headquarters, it's a zombie apocalypse. I mean, it’s rough."

"A philosophy that would be ordinarily quite niche and geographically constrained, so that sort of the fallout area would be limited, was effectively given an information weapon, an information technology weapon to propagate what is essentially a mind virus to the rest of Earth, and the outcome of that mind virus is very clear if you walk around the streets of downtown San Francisco. It is the end of civilization," he feared.

Rogan brought up the platform's reputation for censoring conservative views under the previous ownership, to claim that these far-left views didn't "stand up to scrutiny."

Musk went on to compare this "mind virus" and "death cult" to the extinction movement, which advocates for the voluntary extinction of humanity.

He referenced a New York Times profile of one such environmental activist, as a dangerous outcome of these views taken to the extreme.

"If you take environmentalism to an extreme, you still have to view humanity as a plague on the surface of the earth. Like a mold or something…but this is actually false," Musk said.

The self-proclaimed environmentalist estimated the earth could take "ten times" the current population, "without destroying the forests."

"They’ve gone way too far. If you start thinking that humans are bad then the natural conclusion is that human should die out," he argued.

Musk used this example to wonder if Artificial Intelligence could be used to wipe out humanity, if it got into the hands of extreme environmentalists. "They won’t even think it’s bad, like that guy," he said, referencing the extinction activist in the Times piece.

The X CEO later revisited his complaints about discriminatory censorship on "old Twitter," saying it was run like a state publication, such as the "Pravda."

He claimed "zero" on the far left had been banned or kicked off under his leadership for expressing their views.

However, several of Musk's critics in the media were temporarily suspended from their accounts last December. Musk claimed the journalists had violated the company's doxxing policy, and received a 7-day suspension.

