Biden's war on everything Elon Musk

Do you remember way back in 2021 when Elon Musk was the darling of the Left… of the cultural elite? He was building electric cars and then launching them into space on rockets he built. He went to all the black-tie events and dated beautiful celebrities and socialites.

But Musk made the mistake of coming out in favor of free speech, and then he bought Twitter. Something that the Left could not forgive.

He then committed the cardinal sin of releasing the Twitter files, showing how the government both coordinated with and bullied Twitter and other social media platforms to censor speech the government didn’t like particularly around the subject of COVID, vaccines and the laptop from hell. Now, the full force of the government is looking at Musk, to destroy him and his companies.

In August 2023, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against SpaceX, Musk’s rocket and spacecraft company, which has extensive government contracts, for allegedly discriminating against refugees in its hiring practices.

The suit claims that, "from at least September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act…" according to an August 24 DOJ news release.

Musk being Musk, hit back, Tweeting a picture of a job posting at the Federal Bureau of Prisons showing that U.S. citizenship is required as a condition of employment. He added the comment, the "DOJ needs to sue themselves!"

As reported by the Wall Street Journal on September 19, 2023, the justice department has reportedly expanded an investigation into tesla and musk to determine whether the company failed to disclose personal benefits that were extended to him… including purported plans to use company funds to build a custom-made glass house.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have broadened the criminal probe to see whether charges could be brought against Musk or Tesla for perks that the world’s richest man may have obtained since 2017.

In addition to the glass house, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Tesla properly disclosed perks that Musk may have received from the company. "Legally, the Securities and Exchange Commission requires public companies, of which Tesla is one, to share perks and other personal benefits received by executives if they’re worth $10,000 or more. Those sorts of benefits can include reimbursement for private security, airplane use, and housing allowances.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is even saying that the senate should investigate Musk’s alleged role in thwarting a Ukrainian drone from attacking Russia’s naval fleet in the Black Sea last year.

Musk stated, "There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol," referring to a key port city in Crimea that is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

"The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," Musk added. "If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."

In calling for an investigation, Senator Warren said, "The Congress needs to investigate what’s happened here and whether we have adequate tools to make sure foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire."

She also called on the U.S. military to evaluate its contracts with SpaceX.

Now, even the EEOC is getting into the act. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Tesla for a "pervasive pattern of racial abuse at one of its manufacturing plants and for retaliating against Black employees who complained about stereotyping, hostility, and slurs.

Black employees described racist imagery as "frequent," "constant," "a regular thing," and occurring "too many times to count," the lawsuit alleged. Tesla has yet to respond to the lawsuit publicly.

Could all of these allegations from multiple Biden controlled Federal Governmental agencies be true? Perhaps. But I do find the timing a little strange, with all of them happening after Mr. Musk had his transformation from Democrat to a Libertarian voice for free speech.

After all, it was the release of the so-called Twitter files the helped persuade a Federal Court to rule that the Biden Administration likely violated the First Amendment. As reported by CNN, "The US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that certain administration officials – namely in the White House, the surgeon general, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation – likely "coerced or significantly encouraged social media platforms to moderate content" in violation of the First Amendment.

One thing is certain. It definitely that the Biden Administration has put a target on the United States’ most famous African-American immigrant.