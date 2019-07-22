Democratic voter who confronted Elizabeth Warren over her ancestry claims: 'She was starting to pander to me'

The Democratic voter who confronted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., last week about the controversy surrounding her alleged Native American ancestry appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Monday to talk about why she questioned the 2020 presidential hopeful.

"She apologized, she admitted that she had made a mistake but then she went on to go into more information about housing and affirmative action, which at that point I felt like she was starting to pander to me instead of giving me an honest answer about where she had made a mistake," Elizabeth Radecic told MacCallum.

During a town hall event in New Hampshire broadcast last Thursday, Radecic asked Warren how she and others could trust her given her past claim about having Native American ancestry.

"I am not a person of color. I am not a citizen of a tribe and I've apologized for any confusion over tribal sovereignty, tribal citizenship, and any harm caused by that," Warren said, responding to Radecic.

Radecic, however, isn't letting Warren off that easy.

"As someone who has a similar family narrative who had always heard that I had a Native grandparent, it never occurred to me that I should put that on an official form and try to represent myself as Native American," she said.

"The only reason that someone would do that is to try to get a leg up I can imagine."

While discussing the candidates she is considering voting for the Democratic nomination Radecic left out former Vice President Joe Biden, leading MacCallum to ask her why.

"I have a ton of respect for Vice President Biden and I think he is an amazing American. But I think that we have a next generation of leaders that... really have an opportunity to defeat President Trump," Radecic said.