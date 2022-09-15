The elites' immigration hypocrisy shows how they invent their 'own rules': Sarah Palin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin explained how elites "make up their own rules" on immigration Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SARAH PALIN: We'll have 2 million illegal aliens coming across our border this year. And Martha's Vineyard, the elites there, they're griping about 50. They speak out of both sides of their mouth, of course. And it's just like with gun control and trying to take away our arms while their peeps are all fire-armed up protecting them. It's just, like, fences and borders.

They all have fences around their property, but heaven forbid the U.S. has a secure border. We have a rule of law in this country, and the rule of law is there, the whole concept of it, to protect us — Joe Sixpack, the normal American out there. And yet they certainly don't abide by the rule of law. They make up their own rules.

