EDUCATION
Published

Elite all-girls school in Nashville now admits anyone who identifies as female

Harpeth Hall stated in its 'Gender Diversity Philosophy' that anyone who identifies as female can apply

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Harpeth Hall, an elite girls school in Nashville, Tenn., has implemented a new policy to allow applications from anyone who identifies as female, not just those who are biologically female. 

In an email sent to parents, the school announced it would be following a new policy which allows biological males who identify as female to be admitted to the school, reported OutKick. The email included a "Gender Diversity Philosophy" document, which explained the admissions policy. 

"Harpeth Hall is a girls school. The school culture is unique and distinctly about girls, complete with the use of references to students as girls and young women and the collective use of female pronouns," the Gender Diversity Philosophy read. 

FLORIDA SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER BOASTS ‘WOKE’ TEACHERS ARE ‘WORKING FROM THE INSIDE'

Young women from Harpeth Hall school in Nashville,Tennessee attending the helicopter departure of US President George W. Bush January 8, 2009, react to the strong propeller wash of Marine One as US President George W. Bush departs the South Lawn of the White House.

Young women from Harpeth Hall school in Nashville,Tennessee attending the helicopter departure of US President George W. Bush January 8, 2009, react to the strong propeller wash of Marine One as US President George W. Bush departs the South Lawn of the White House. ((Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images))

"Any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school. Students who join and remain at Harpeth Hall do so because our mission as a school for girls resonates with them," the document continues. 

The document also stated that any student who "communicates a desire to be identified as male or adopt he/him pronouns" may not be served well at Harpeth Hall. 

Harpeth Hall School in Tennessee

Harpeth Hall School in Tennessee (Google Maps)

MINNESOTA-BASED PARENTAL RIGHTS GROUP LAUNCHES EFFORT TO SUPPORT, TRAIN SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES

Harpeth Hall is not the only historically all-girls school to begin accepting biological males who identify as female. In 2016, Barnard College, an all-women’s college in New York City, implemented a policy to "consider for admission those applicants who consistently live and identify as women, regardless of the gender assigned to them at birth." The decision made Barnard the last of the traditional Seven Sisters colleges to update their admissions policies.

Harpeth Hall school in Tennessee

Harpeth Hall school in Tennessee (Google Maps)

Harpeth Hall dates its history to 1865, and is an elite college-prep school for girls grades 5-12. Notable alumni of the school include actress Reese Witherspoon and singer Amy Grant. 

Harpeth Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kelsey.koberg@fox.com and on Twitter: @KelseyKoberg. 