The Duffys' new book 'All American Christmas' tops New York Times bestseller list

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, former congressman Sean Duffy topped the New York Times’ bestseller list with their latest book "All American Christmas."

The book contains he Duffy’s "favorite holiday traditions (including recipes and family photos) alongside those of leading Fox News personalities like Jesse Watters, Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Ainsley Earhardt, Geraldo Rivera, and many more."

"All American Christmas" had already spent four weeks on the non-fiction bestseller list before finally topping the list, beating out Nikole Hannah-Jones’ controversial "The 1619 Project."

This marked the third time a work published by Fox News Books has topped the New York Times’ bestseller list. The previous books on the list included Pete Hegseth’s "Modern Warriors" and Shannon Bream’s "Women of the Bible."

In a statement following the news, Campos-Duffy said "We are elated. America loves Christmas and our beautiful and deeply meaningful traditions unite us as Americans. We are so humbled by the response, but the glory is always to God who gave us His precious Son on Christmas morning."

In October, Fox News Books announced a deal for six new titles with HarperCollins to be published at a later date.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott celebrated the book's success by teasing future books from FOX News personalities.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with HarperCollins, furthering the multiplatform brand extension of FOX News Media. Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite FOX News personalities through our expanded publishing platform," Scott said.