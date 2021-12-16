Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Duffys' new book 'All American Christmas' tops New York Times bestseller list

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, former congressman Sean Duffy topped the New York Times’ bestseller list with their latest book "All American Christmas."

The book contains he Duffy’s "favorite holiday traditions (including recipes and family photos) alongside those of leading Fox News personalities like Jesse Watters, Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Ainsley Earhardt, Geraldo Rivera, and many more."

The star shines over the manger of christmas of Jesus Christ.  

The star shines over the manger of christmas of Jesus Christ.   (Fox News  |  istock)

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES CLAIMS MAINSTREAM MEDIA WERE CAUGHT UP IN ‘PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN’ AGAINST 1619 PROJECT 

"All American Christmas" had already spent four weeks on the non-fiction bestseller list before finally topping the list, beating out Nikole Hannah-Jones’ controversial "The 1619 Project."

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File 1619 Book cover: Amazon

AP Photo/John Minchillo, File 1619 Book cover: Amazon (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This marked the third time a work published by Fox News Books has topped the New York Times’ bestseller list. The previous books on the list included Pete Hegseth’s "Modern Warriors" and Shannon Bream’s "Women of the Bible."

In a statement following the news, Campos-Duffy said "We are elated. America loves Christmas and our beautiful and deeply meaningful traditions unite us as Americans. We are so humbled by the response, but the glory is always to God who gave us His precious Son on Christmas morning."

In October, Fox News Books announced a deal for six new titles with HarperCollins to be published at a later date.

Some of the Duffy children are shown honoring the true meaning of the Christmas season. This sweet photo and many others appear in ‘All American Christmas.’ 

Some of the Duffy children are shown honoring the true meaning of the Christmas season. This sweet photo and many others appear in ‘All American Christmas.’  (Courtesy Duffy family/Jessica Kopecky)

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott celebrated the book's success by teasing future books from FOX News personalities. 

"We are thrilled to once again partner with HarperCollins, furthering the multiplatform brand extension of FOX News Media. Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite FOX News personalities through our expanded publishing platform," Scott said. 

Lindsay Kornick is an Associate Editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @lmkornick.