'Drag Race' stars melt down over UK Supreme Court's landmark ruling on legal definition of woman

The UK Supreme Court's landmark ruling limiting the definition of a woman to biological sex stirred outrage among the stars of BBC’s "RuPaul’s Drag Race UK," who pledged to "fight back" against the decision they say will "marginalize" the transgender community.

"The fight back starts today," season one runner-up Divina De Campo wrote in an X post last Wednesday, adding, "We will not go back into the shadows to make you comfortable. F--- all the way off."

LGBTQ+ news outlet PinkNews reported on season two finalist Tayce's rage expressed through Instagram with posts calling the UK Supreme Court a "POS [piece of s---]" while voicing solidarity with affected "trans brothers and sisters."

"Nothing or no-one can erase YOU," one post read in part.

The UK court of five judges gave the unanimous ruling last Wednesday, meaning, under the UK Equality Act, biological males identifying as women can be excluded from spaces reserved solely for women – including changing rooms, homeless shelters, swimming areas and medical or counseling services .

The ruling means that even a transgender person with a certificate that recognizes them as female can lawfully be excluded from such specific single-sex spaces.

However, Justice Patrick Hodge said the court's ruling "does not remove protection from trans people," who are "protected from discrimination on the ground of gender reassignment."

Trans activists like "Drag Race: UK vs. the World" winner Tia Kofi also reacted to the court's decision, PinkNews reported, with multiple stories directly addressing the camera.

"We, now more than ever, must be allies to the trans community. It cannot just be trans people who are expected to raise their voices to fight for their own existence," Kofi declared in one posting.

While the decision was met with resistance from transgender activists, women's rights activists like "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling celebrated the outcome.

"Everyone knows what sex is and you can’t change it," said For Women Scotland co-director Susan Smith, whose organization brought the case.

"It’s common sense, basic common sense and the fact that we have been down a rabbit hole where people have tried to deny science and to deny reality and hopefully this will now see us back to, back to reality."

