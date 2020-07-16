Former White House doctor calls for schools to reopen this fall: 'We shouldn't be worried about the kids'

Texas congressional candidate and former Physician to the President and Dr. Ronny Jackson told Fox News Radio's "Fox Across America" that parents should not worry about their children's health being affected by a return to school during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The reality is people that say they're worried about the kids. We know you don't need to be worried about the kids," Jackson, who won the Republican primary in Texas' 13th district earlier this week, told host Jimmy Failla. "For the most part, kids don't get this. And if they do get it, they don't get sick from it.

"That's one of the things we know at this point," Jackson added. "If they're going home and they've got elderly parents or grandparents, we've got to make considerations for that, they've got to be careful. But we shouldn't be worried about the kids when they go to school. They're not the concern here."

The Trump administration has pushed this month for schools to reopen for in-person instruction this fall. However, several of America's largest school districts, most notably Los Angeles and San Diego, have said they will begin the 2020-21 academic year next month by offering online-only classes.

On Thursday, Jackson expressed his frustration with the apparent change surrounding the fight against the virus.

"The focus [initially] was, flatten the curve," he said. "And then suddenly, whenever the curve got flattened and it looks like we were getting beyond this and we're getting people back to work and potentially going to get them back to school, suddenly the focus changed from flatten the curve to eradicate the disease.

"That ain't going to happen," he said. ""If we can eradicate the disease, we wouldn't even have an economy anymore if we shut things down until that's done.

"We have to take a reasonable approach to this," Jackson concluded. "There's risk to everything, but the risk to this is pretty small for most folks. I'm not telling people there aren't at-risk groups, there are. But for most of us out there, we should get on with our lives and go back to work and go back to school. And we have to or we just we won't have an economy left anymore."

