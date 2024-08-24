Dr. Phil announces interviews with Trump, RFK Jr.

TV personality Dr. Phil is set to air interviews with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his former independent opponent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dr. Phil — real name Phil McGraw — will air the interviews next week on his television network and streaming service Merit Street.

"RFK Jr. has offered his support to you and your campaign — how do you feel about that?" McGraw asks the former president in a short teaser clip uploaded to social media.

ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. LAMBASTS 'DNC-ALIGNED MAINSTREAM MEDIA,' ACCUSES THEM OF ENGINEERING HARRIS' RISE

"I'm very honored by it. He's a very smart guy, a different kind of a guy," Trump replied, adding, "Will I have him in the administration? It's possible. We haven't really discussed that, but it's possible."

The Trump interview is set to air on Aug. 27, with Kennedy's interview scheduled to be released the next day.

Kennedy dropped his White House bid and announced support for Trump on Friday, lambasting the Democratic Party's handling of the primary election and media censorship.

RFK JR RIPS DEMS, 'MEDIA ORGANS' FOR 'ENGINEERING' VP HARRIS' CORONATION

"…I've made the heart-wrenching decision to suspend my campaign and to support President Trump. This decision is agonizing for me because of the difficulties it causes me, and my children and my friends," said Kennedy.

Kennedy's campaign is asking swing states to remove his name from the ballot because he does not want to be a "spoiler," he said. He will remain on the ballot in states that he considers "red" or "blue," he said. "If you live in a blue state, you can vote for me without harming or helping President Trump or or Vice President Harris," Kennedy said. "In red states, the same will apply."

The former independent candidate appeared on-stage with Trump that same night in Phoenix, Arizona, to overwhelming applause.

"And all who supported Bobby's campaign, I very simply ask you to join us in building this coalition," Trump said. "It's a beautiful coalition in defense of liberty and safety, prosperity and peace. It's going to be an incredible coalition, and the relationship has been so good for so long. I have no doubt it's going to work and work well, but we have to win. We have to take our country away from these people that are going to destroy our country."

In light of Kennedy's campaign modifications made Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign released a statement.



"For any American out there who is tired of Donald Trump and looking for a new way forward, ours is a campaign for you. In order to deliver for working people and those who feel left behind, we need a leader who will fight for you, not just for themselves, and bring us together, not tear us apart. Vice President Harris wants to earn your support," said Harris-Walz 2024 Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser, Brie Stimson and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.