Dr. Oz slams green energy push by Biden, Dem Senate opponent: 'Not following the science'

Dr. Mehmet Oz talks with 'America's Newsroom' about bid for Senate and policy failures of Democrats

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dr. Oz on Biden's climate actions: 'They are not following the science'

Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz slams the Biden administration's inability to address the ongoing energy crisis and inflation

Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz said on "America's Newsroom" Thursday the Biden administration's green energy transition has wreaked havoc on Pennsylvania. Oz also discussed the Senate race against Democrat John Fetterman

DEM SENATORS CALL FOR BIDEN ‘UNCHAINED’ ON CLIMATE EXECUTIVE ACTION, DESPITE RECENT SUPREME COURT EPA RULING

DR. MEHMET OZ: We've got lots of women in the suburbs who are rethinking who they should vote for, and they'll come to our side this election because they're worried about their kids. Parents are worried about the schools that their kids go to and the values they promote. The inner city of Philadelphia is very upset by crime, where police have been completely pushed to the side: There's open warfare many nights and families can't leave their homes. The energy crisis destroys communities in Pennsylvania. And when John Fetterman says that fracking and energy are a stain on Pennsylvania, that speaks volumes about what he and Joe Biden are doing. They are not following the science. They believe that the Green New Deal is the way forward, but they're not paying attention to the fact it cannot happen in the way it's designed, in the timeline promised. We must have energy in Pennsylvania under our feet here, come out to support our country, drop prices, and help communities.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

