Dr Oz says John Fetterman doesn't want to debate his own 'radical' statements

Dr Oz reveals why John Fetterman shied away from a debate

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fetterman doesn't want to debate me: Dr Oz

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz offers his perspective on why his Democratic opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is avoiding a debate on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speculated on why Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been avoiding a debate with him Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

DR. MEHMET OZ: I've offered to help figure out a way for John Fetterman to participate in a debate so people can hear him defend his far-left, radical positions. I've also offered the possibility that the real issue is he doesn't want to actually come on the debate stage. 

FETTERMAN BERATED FOR BACKING OUT OF DEBATE WITH DR. OZ: 'BIDEN BASEMENT STRATEGY'

He didn't want to do it in this primary. He was sort of forced to, didn't do very well. He's now declined two of the five debates hosted by major media organizations that I've accepted. By the way, he has not accepted any questions on his campaign stops, which he's only done three of, and I've done 180. He also went to the Hamptons for a fundraiser, went on MSNBC, as you just showed, refused to answer a basic yes or no question about a debate. I think he's avoiding responsibility for his radical statements. 

