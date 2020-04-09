Dr. Oz answers viewer questions: Are smokers at a higher risk for coronavirus?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Mehmet Oz once again answered your questions about the coronavirus pandemic Thursday morning on "Fox & Friends."

Question: “I would like to know how smokers are affected by the virus. Statistically, are they a higher percentage of the deaths?

“Without question, [yes],” Oz said, pointing to data showing that smokers are three times as likely to end up in the intensive care unit.

Oz also added vaping may be creating just as much risk as smoking.

“It’s not good for you anyway. This is a perfect opportunity while you’re socially distancing yourself to cut the cigarettes out.”

Question: “I was terribly sick in February with something that I believe was COVID-19. If you were sick that long ago would you still be able to be tested for antibodies?”

“This is the perfect to time to check for antibodies because you’re not going to be infectious anymore so you’re not going to find virus with a nasal swab,” he said.

Oz said that a blood test can show whether the recovered individual developed antibodies against the virus.

“We really want to check folks pretty widely to figure out how many people have truly been exposed. I suspect it could be twice as many as we currently think have gotten the virus.”

Question: "Is there a reason to wear a mask outside when walking even though there’s no one else around?"

“If there is truly no one around, then you don’t have to wear the mask," Oz responded.

However, Oz advised people to be aware of the reality that “clouds of saliva” from sneezing could linger in the air for a “few minutes.”

“If someone walked by there five minutes ago, it’s theoretically possible. Personally, if I was outside and I was sure no one was around, I would take the mask off."