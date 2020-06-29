Dr. Oz: 'Draconian' lockdowns will return if Americans are not 'meticulous' about social distancing

Dr. Mehmet Oz urged Americans to be “meticulous” about preventing the spread of coronavirus to avoid forcing public officials to enforce “draconian” lockdown measures.

“The stay-at-home orders were designed to not eliminate COVID-19 but to bend it in a direction where we can control it. So, we can control our destiny right now, but we don’t want to throw that away” Oz told “Fox & Friends" on Monday.

“Remember, the median age is 35, so, yes, for now, they’ll have less symptoms and if you look nationally, we’re not seeing more deaths at a national level, but what we don’t want to see is older populations getting infected by younger ones."

TEXAS CITY BALKS AT COUNTY'S CORONAVIRUS MANDATES, SAYS IT WON'T ENFORCE IT

Oz's comments came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all bars in the state closed for a second time Friday as Texas grapples with a record resurgence in coronavirus cases following a fast reopening last month.

In addition to bar closures, Abbott, a Republican, said restaurants will be required to return to 50 percent capacity, local governments will be given more authority to regulate gatherings of more than 100 people and rafting and tubing operators along popular rivers will close.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

Abbott's order came as the state has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases this month. On Thursday, the number of hospitalizations soared past 4,700, doubling in under two weeks. The number of positive tests reached a record high the same day, to nearly 6,000 cases, a record.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Oz urged Americans to follow social distancing guidelines for the next two weeks, otherwise, the country will “end up back" in the same situation as a few months ago, in which the economy mostly shut down.

“It’s not about politics, it’s about being kind. You’re not protecting yourself, you’re protecting the person opposite you. And you have personal responsibility. I think what we’re looking at now is some sloppiness. That’s why I think closing the bars is a good idea. It sort of encourages people to be thoughtful of this issue. And there are folks who are revolting whether it is against masks or they are in the streets for other purposes.”