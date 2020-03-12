Dr. Nicole Saphier: Trump's Euro travel ban is 'effective' way to combat coronavirus spread

Fox News medical correspondent Nicole Saphier on Thursday supported President Trump’s European travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I do believe that travel bans are an effective way to stave off the effects of a pandemic,'' Saphier told “Outnumbered”

Saphier said that halting the entrance of new cases helps keep the focus on the community spread of cases. She also said that the United States already has a lot of cases.

Saphier went on to say, “We need to focus on community spread in our own country and so what President Trump, I believe, is trying to do is stop the amount of new cases coming in.”

CORONAVIRUS NEWS APPEARS TO INCREASE AS OUTBREAK SPREADS

The night of March 11, 2020, may be remembered as the point where the coronavirus outbreak reached a new level of seriousness in the U.S.

In a span of just two hours, Americans heard a stunning series of announcements as the spread of the virus continued. The dizzying series of developments came even as coronavirus fears continued to wreak havoc on the financial markets, which entered bear market territory on Wednesday and were headed for another day of red on Thursday, as futures dipped more than 1,200 points.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Around 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Trump told the nation from the Oval Office that he is calling for a temporary halt on air travel to the U.S. from Europe, excluding flights from Britain and those carrying cargo, in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Saphier highlighted Australia’s problem of limiting its travel ban, applying the ban to non-resident foreigners with the exception of “foreign students.”

“What they had them do was they quarantined them in another country for 14 days, wherever the country was, and then they could come into Australia if they didn’t have any symptoms,” Saphier said.

Saphier said that the countries that have "hunkered down" on quarantining have caused a decrease of coronavirus cases because of their "internal municipalities" implementing strict measures.