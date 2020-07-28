Dr. Nesheiwat on Miami Marlin's COVID-19 outbreak: 'I commend the commissioner for pausing their season'

The coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlin's main roster warranted a pause in the baseball team's season, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said on Tuesday.

“The Marlins already started at a disadvantage because of Miami. They are out of Miami, which is a hotspot,” Nesheiwat told “Fox & Friends First.”

Nesheiwat said Miami has the second-highest number of cases in the country.

“[The Marlins] are starting two steps behind,” Nesheiwat said.

The Miami Marlins’ game against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed after a coronavirus outbreak within the team’s main roster, Major League Baseball confirmed.

The game Monday night was set to be played in Miami but the latest revelation of more positive tests on the Marlins’ roster led to the postponement. According to multiple reports, the game was initially canceled but MLB later clarified the game was postponed.

The Marlins were in Philadelphia for an opening series with the Phillies. They delayed their trip home amid concerns about an outbreak within the team. Four players on the Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus and on Monday ESPN reported that eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the illness.

Jose Urena was one of the players who tested positive. He was scratched from his start Sunday against the Phillies.

Nesheiwat said that in addition to the city of Miami having a high number of people infected, the players constantly congregate in “locker rooms, the bus and in the dugout.”

Furthermore, Nesheiwat stressed that players practice discipline off the field to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“Some people say that maybe a week ago when they were playing against the Atlanta Braves, it was raining and they all had to congregate in the dugout versus socially distancing in the stands,” Nesheiwat said.

Nesheiwat added, “The key is making sure that every player at every practice is tested at every game. Very important. This is how we make sure that we don’t have one person, one player, acting as a super spreader and spreading it to the entire team.”

Nesheiwat said that she commends the MLB commissioner for pausing the Marlin's season.