Dr. Marc Siegel tackles 3 big coronavirus myths

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday where he addressed three major myths surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The first myth is that millennials are now "more likely or at higher risk" of catching the coronavirus.

"A health official was saying that that's actually untrue," Siegel told Carlson. "But you know where that comes from? It's because we're seeing millennials unfortunately not taking the precautions we want them to take and we need to sit down and have a heart -to-heart with them and not, you know, not have an adversarial issue."

Siegel added it was a "myth" from China that the virus would only affect older people.

"It's still predominantly older people with preexisting conditions [who are affected]. But you're not immune from that possibility if you're younger," Siegel said. "You're not more likely to catch it, but if you congregate too closely together, you might catch it more likely. And if you get it and you're younger, you can get sick."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The second myth the doctor addressed is that people with Type A blood were "more susceptible" to coronavirus. Siegel said that myths was based on a single study that was never peer-reviewed or published.

"I'm suspect of it. I'm not ruling it out entirely because sometimes your blood type does predispose you to certain reactions," Siegel said. "But I'm not taking that as scientific fact. And I don't want anyone out there to say, 'Uh oh, I know I'm Type A. Now I'm really in trouble.'"

The third myth Siegel addressed is that that "Advil and ibuprofen, in the case of viruses, can cause a rare lung infection."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Siegel told Carlson "that's a very rare side effect," before adding a provision.

"I don't want people popping a lot of ibuprofen. They have to take [a reasonable amount of] Tylenol more than ibuprofen," Siegel said. "The main thing is get the temperature down. But this is not something that you absolutely cannot take."