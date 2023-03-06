Dr. Fauci got a lot of things wrong, remained silent on COVID censorship: Jonathan Turley

George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley reacts to allegations that Dr. Fauci tried to disprove the Wuhan lab leak theory on " America Reports ."

JONATHAN TURLEY: I have not been a vocal critic of Dr. Fauci, but I do think that he's been less than forthcoming on this issue. You know, obviously, Dr. Fauci got a lot of things wrong. I mean, at the very beginning, he praised China for being extraordinarily transparent and cooperative for a change. We still don't even know what that was based on, and we know now that China basically destroyed evidence, arrested or threatened scientists and all but shut down any efforts to find the origins of COVID .

CREDIBILITY CRISIS: CNN BOSS ORDERED STAFF NOT TO CHASE DOWN COVID LAB LEAK THEORY AS PANDEMIC UNFOLDED

Now we're finding out that Dr. Fauci was pushing this study and funding it. That's really sort of disturbing when you put it in the context of what we know was going on. We now know because of litigation that the CDC had backchannels to social media to censor people, to target people who would be suspended. We also know, of course, that various scientists were effectively silenced or shunned and one of the criticisms that I have had with Dr. Fauci and his colleagues is they really said nothing during this period.

