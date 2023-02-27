Dr. Fauci blasted over new revelations about COVID lab leak: 'We need to crack this egg open'

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R) said on 'Fox & Friends First' Monday the American people want the truth about the origins of COVID after hearing repeated lies and "misinformation" from Dr. Anthony Fauci and officials. Van Drew, a former Democrat, said American taxpayer money was used to fund the research at a China lab where the virus is suspected to have leaked.

AS REPORTING ON CORONAVIRUS LAB LEAK THEORY GROWS, CRITICS ACCUSE MEDIA OF SUFFERING ‘AMNESIA’ ON TOPIC

JEFF VAN DREW: We're going to dig in the House of Representatives.The House really wants to know true answers. These are some of the things we talked about even during the campaign. It's enough. People are tired. They want a government that tells them the truth. They want a government that works for them. We don't work for the government. I hate to say it this way, but this is sick stuff.

[…] It's been lie after lie, misinformation after misinformation. And it's about time we crack this egg open and really find what's actually going on. What's most hurtful, not only did the Chinese and we and we know the real truth, poison the world and the United States, I mean, let's just tell the truth. Hopefully it was an accident. But not only did they do this, but they lied about it. And we have an administration that doesn't have the guts to go forward and get the truth out of them. And we paid for that part of it all. We paid for the damn lab.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that he couldn't "confirm or deny" the Wall Street Journal's reporting on the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) recent conclusion that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China and added there was "no definitive answer."

The WSJ first reported that the DOE concluded that coronavirus likely spread due to an accidental leak at a Chinese laboratory. The outlet cited a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of Congress.

People who read the classified report told the WSJ that the DOE ranked its conclusion at "low confidence," while the FBI ranked its same conclusion in 2021 that the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of an accidental lab leak at "moderate confidence."