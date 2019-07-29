Donna Brazile rips Trump for 'poisonous' attack on Rep. Cummings: 'Has no place in American politics'

Donna Brazile blasted President Trump on Monday in defense of Rep. Elijah Cummings D-Md., after the president spent the weekend criticizing the congressman on Twitter.

The former DNC interim chairwoman and Fox News contributor said she finds the president's rhetoric "poisonous and harmful," and argued that he "demonized an entire American city simply because he disagreed with the Chairman."

Trump received backlash over the weekend after he fired off a heavy string of attacks towards Cummings, calling him a “brutal bully” for his treatment of Border Patrol officials at previous committee hearings -- and described Cummings' district as “far worse and more dangerous” than the southern border.

“Cumming[s'] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump tweeted, before calling for an investigation into why Baltimore received so much federal funding.

Baltimore has long been known for its violent crime rate, which has spiked significantly in recent years. In 2017, over 20 percent of the city's population lived below the poverty line. In 2018, 309 homicides were reported.

Brazile told the hosts of "America's Newsroom" that while she finds the statistics "reprehensible," the representative of the city is not to blame.

"Is it right to morally pin this on the person that is representing that city or should we all take responsibility to make this country better for every living soul in this country?"

When asked whether she thinks the American people deserve better, Brazile fired back, calling for the president to try to improve struggling U.S. cities, instead of "attacking their leaders."

"Don't you think the United States of America deserves better as well with a president that will not lift up a finger to help those that are in poverty?" she asked.

Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, responded to the president Sunday, declaring he has "no doubt" that Trump is racist.

Brazile said Trump is the president of all of America and his attacks have "no place in American politics."

"We need to stop majoring in the minors and taking these tweets to our public discourse. It's harming our country, it's poisonous," said Brazile.