Donna Brazile on Biden's argument with autoworker on guns: He gains supporters when he shows passion

While 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden faced controversy for his feud with an autoworker over gun rights, Fox News contributor Donna Brazile said on Wednesday that the former vice president gains support when he shows that type of passion.

“I think he gained hundreds of votes. He’s a man of passion,” the former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman told “Fox & Friends.”

Brazile said she has known Biden for 30 years and said that he “will speak his mind.”

AUTO WORKER WHO CONFRONTED JOE BIDEN ABOUT GUN CONTROL: HE 'WENT OFF THE DEEP END'

Biden was in the state stumping for votes in Michigan, the biggest prize among the states voting Tuesday with 125 delegates at stake. He later handily won the primary race with over 52 percent of the votes.

"You’re full of s--- ... I support the Second Amendment," Biden told autoworker Jerry Wayne in a dispute caught on camera.

Wayne shot back, "You're working for me, man," and told Biden that he saw an online video supporting his claim that Biden is hostile to the Second Amendment.

Biden, pointing at Wayne as they were mere inches apart in the middle of a crowd, said he's not working for him and told him not to be "such a horse's a--."

At one point mistakenly referring to "AR-14's," Biden went on to press Wayne to acknowledge that machine guns are illegal. Biden appeared to then misspeak in saying AR-15's are illegal, before questioning why anyone needs "100 rounds."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Brazile said that Biden is a man of passion and that the autoworker did not take offense.

“Joe Biden is speaking about gun violence. One hundred people a day die from gun violence,” Brazile said.

Fox News contributor Julia Musto contributed to this report.