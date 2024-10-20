Donald Trump scathes CBS over controversial '60 Minutes' interview edit: 'Should be taken off the air'

Former President Trump lambasted mainstream media outlets CBS News and The New York Times during a scathing sit-down interview with Fox News' Howard Kurtz that aired Sunday.

"I think it should be taken off the air, frankly," he said, weighing in on the controversy surrounding CBS News' "60 Minutes" interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I've never seen anything like it. She gave a horrible, incompetent answer on a news program… and so she gives an answer that shows that she's dumb or incompetent or something's wrong with her. It's so bad that the people at CBS say we're going to do a little editing… They take the whole ridiculous answer out, and it was a long answer and replace it with a much shorter answer that you had to do with a totally different subject, which also didn't make sense, but it wasn't as incompetent."

The outlet has come under scrutiny from many right wing voices after airing two separate versions of a response the vice president offered to a question asking why it seemed like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t listening to the U.S.

In a tease for the interview that aired during "Face the Nation," Harris offered a lengthy response that was later mocked by conservatives.

WATCH: FCC COMMISSIONER EXPLAINS IF CBS COULD BE IN HOT WATER OVER CONTROVERSIAL ‘60 MINUTES’ EDIT

"Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region," she said.

When CBS aired the interview the following night, her response was different and noticeably shorter.

"We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end," she said.

The reason for swapping out the responses remains unclear. The Harris campaign distanced itself from the notion that it asked for the answers to be swapped and directed questions to CBS, who did not immediately respond to a previous request for comment.

"How many times have they done it? They've done it to me too, in a different way," Trump claimed.

"The difference is they will take things out of my answer, so shorten them up and they're really changing them, but I don't consider that the same kind of violation… I think it's the biggest scandal in broadcast history."

5 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM KAMALA HARRIS' ‘60 MINUTES' INTERVIEW

The former president moved on to slam The New York Times as "totally corrupt" during his "MediaBuzz" appearance, accusing the outlet of writing baseless stories about him while hoping to gain political ground for his Democratic opponents.

"They write stories about me, knowingly false… anything to try and win it for a radical left crazy person that will destroy our country." he insisted. "They write anything they want to write."

Trump did not offer a specific example when pressed. He, instead, hinted that he may sue the outlet "very soon." He also accused the outlet of writing "the opposite" of what he has told them before.

"So you'll see, and you'll have a whole… you have a lot of pages worth of examples," he told Kurtz, adding shortly later, "I could give you a lot. I'll give you a lot. You'll see a lot in about a week."

Trump also claimed he used to get called from fact-checkers at the New York Times to investigate details of stories, but said he has not received a call from a fact-checker in years.

Fox News Digital reached out to The New York Times and CBS for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.