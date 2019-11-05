Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump Jr. reveals his father has told him to tone it down on Twitter

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Donald Trump Jr., the author of the new book 'Triggered,' tells 'Fox &amp; Friends' that the president has called him to say he's getting too 'hot' on social media.

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. said Tuesday that he has received occasional calls from his father -- by way of the White House operator -- asking him to ease up with his social media postings.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Trump said that it took him 41 years to realize that he was a lot more like his father than he had previously thought.

He said that when they're backed into a "corner," their response is to fight back.

"But every once in a while, I'll get that call like: 'Hey, you're getting a little hot on social,'" Trump told the "Friends" hosts.

"I go, 'Wait a minute!'" he exclaimed, saying he was in disbelief that his father - who is not known to hold back in his tweets - would lodge such an objection.

"'Don? Getting a little hot,'" Trump Jr. said, imitating his father and bringing laughs from the hosts.

Trump said he would take his father's advice on anything but potentially wouldn't hear him on this one issue.

"I mean, this guy gets it. He understands life, he understands people, he understands human nature," he conceded. "You can really learn a lot from the guy. He's amazing."

"But I was like, 'This may be the once place where I'm just going to say I'm on my own. Maybe you don't have the authority to start talking about this,'" he said.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com