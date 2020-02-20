Donald Trump Jr. slams Mike Bloomberg's debate performance: 'You can't buy personality'

Donald Trump Jr. ripped former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's performance in Wednesday night's Democratic debate, telling "Hannity" on Thursday that the 78-year-old media mogul dumped millions of dollars into his campaign for naught.

"Mike Bloomberg can buy a lot, but you can't buy personality, Sean," the president's eldest son said in an interview at the site of his father's rally in Colorado Springs, Colo. "You can't buy wit.

"It's not that he didn't know the questions were coming," added Trump Jr., noting that Bloomberg was repeatedly hit with questions over past remarks about women and minorities, as well as his embrace of controversial criminal justice policies while New York City's mayor

Trump Jr. said his father, the president, has a "natural talent" that connects with working people, no matter how full his bank account is. He added that Bloomberg's 2016 comments about agriculture and farmers were disrespectful and insulting and proved he cannot interact with the average American.

"The entire world saw it yesterday. He spent more money to get to where he was yesterday than we did to win the presidency," the younger Trump said. "Right now he spent half a billion dollars to look like a jerk."

Host Sean Hannity noted that Trump Jr. has called his father the "blue-collar billionaire."

"Your dad respects and loves farmers. Your dad wants the manufacturing industry back in America," Hannity said.

When asked about a potential debate showdown between Bloomberg and President Trump, the first son remarked: "It wouldn't look good for Mini. It would be over fast," a reference to his father's disparaging "Mini Mike" nickname for Bloomberg.