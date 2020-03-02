Don Jr. rips media, Democrats: 'They want any kind of disaster' to befall US, hurt Trump

Trump Organization executive vice president Donald Trump Jr. slammed Democrats and the media whom he said appear to be discouraged that his father, President Trump, did not stumble in his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday's "Hannity," the president's eldest son pointed out that thousands more Americans were infected by the swine flu virus during the Obama administration, claiming it took President Barack Obama much longer to declare a medical emergency.

He also dismissed the left's claim the president was xenophobic by strengthening border security in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"No, he just didn't want disease coming to America -- not xenophobia," he said. "There's a big difference, but again the media is so used to having it both ways. They are so used to being able to do whatever they can to bolster the Democrats because they have decided to be the marketing wing of the Democrat party. And that's a problem, Sean."

TRUMP HINTS AT EXPANDING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WORSENS

"They are literally seemingly upset that he was ahead of the curve. I mean, they want any kind of disaster, like you were talking about, as it relates to the economy."

Trump Jr. slammed what he called "blue check-mark elitists" on Twitter who continue to spread the idea that it is better for someone to lose their job in a sudden economic downturn than to see the president reelected.

"Donald Trump has put Americans first. He's put America first again. We shouldn't be embarrassed about that. He was ahead of this and no matter what his response, there's going to be criticism," he said.

Having actual control of our borders by actually trying to bring back American manufacturing and controlling some of our supply lines, it's actually preparedness for the future in dealing with these sorts of things," Trump Jr. added. "I mean, this has been Trump's agenda from day one. So, unfortunately, the left is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome much mroe than they are from anything else ... They don't realize he acted decisively. They actually criticized him for his actions.

Earlier Monday, President Trump, hinted that he might expand travel restrictions as the outbreak of the coronavirus continues to worsen worldwide.

Speaking during a meeting with pharmaceutical company executives and his coronavirus task force, Trump said his administration is mulling over widening restrictions on travel to and from “certain countries where they're having more of a breakout."

The president declined, however, to specify which countries could be added to that list.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.