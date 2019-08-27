Herman Cain: Trump GOP opponent Joe Walsh, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin just seeking 'publicity'

Former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill., and conservative Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin -- both Trump critics -- are making "outrageous" statements to get publicity, according to Herman Cain.

In an appearance Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle," Cain agreed with host Laura Ingraham that people like Walsh and fellow 2020 Trump primary challenger former Gov. William Weld, R-Mass., are getting the media's attention.

"They will glom onto anybody that is willing to cast aspersions on Donald Trump," said Cain of the media.

"I will sum up this Joe Walsh -- not the one from The Eagles, the one who wants to challenge Trump -- in one word: publicity."

WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST WARNS OF NEED TO 'BURN DOWN THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TO WIPE OUT TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Recently, Walsh told the Washington Post Trump is a "bully" and a "coward."

"Somebody's got to punch him in the face every single day," he told the paper.

In another interview, the former Tea Party-aligned lawmaker claimed America is "sick of this guy's tantrum -- he's a child."

To that extent, Cain claimed Walsh has something in common with some Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

"The Squad, AOC and all these other liberals... the more outrageous things that they say, the more likely they are to be on TV," said the 2012 presidential candidate and former chairman of the Kansas City, Mo. Federal Reserve Bank.

"So when Joe Walsh comes along and he's going to challenge Trump, the liberals are going, 'Yay, we've got somebody else that we can put in front of the camera.'

"It's for publicity. He's seen this work for 'the Squad,' AOC and others."

Regarding Rubin, Cain dismissed out of hand her recent comments about "shunning" Trump supporters and another remark about a call to, "in essence burn down the Republican Party."

"That lady's delusional," he said. "You're not going to 'burn down' 164 million Republican voters."