Don Lemon firing from CNN linked to explosive on-air exchange with Vivek Ramaswamy; GOP hopeful reacts

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sounded off on Don Lemon's firing from CNN, which was allegedly linked to a contentious on-air exchange the two of them had last week on "CNN This Morning."

Lemon fueled a fiery spat with Ramaswamy for comments the 2024 hopeful made about the freedoms of Black Americans in the post-Civil War era, which Lemon claimed "insulted" him as a Black American.

In its reporting on Lemon's firing, The New York Times suggested the morning show blow-up was linked, saying, "The incident left several CNN leaders exasperated," per sources.

CNN FIRES DON LEMON, LEAVING LONGTIME ANCHOR ‘STUNNED’

Ramaswamy said, "It's clear" their exchange "played in role" in what he called a "sound decision" by CNN in an interview with Fox News Digital Monday.

"I think that any network that wants to foster open debate should embrace that principle by not restricting what someone can say or saying what someone can say is restricted based on their skin color. And I think they made the right decision here," Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy, who had no prior interaction with Lemon before the "CNN This Morning" sit-down, told Fox News Digital that there was an "irony" between the fallout from their exchange and the disparaging comments Lemon said about his GOP primary rival Nikki Haley being past her "prime" due to her age and gender while Ramaswamy couldn't speak about post-Civil War history because he wasn't Black.

He also speculated CNN's firing of its longtime liberal host is a sign that "we're on the cusp of national cultural revival," recalling Netflix's decision to stand behind Dave Chappelle's comedy special following uproar from staffers, telling Fox News Digital he's hoping CNN "may be going through similar kinds of cultural transformation."

NIKKI HALEY TAUNTS CNN'S DON LEMON OVER FIRING: ‘A GREAT DAY FOR WOMEN EVERYWHERE’

"I've been working very hard over the last three years, over three years, really trying to transform corporate culture in this country to embrace true diversity of thought. And I think that's going to be better for companies, I think it's going to be better for the country and we're slowly starting to see the fruits of those efforts," Ramaswamy said.

"This is also why I, unlike many other people in my position, go out of my way to engage in dialogue with those who disagree with me, including networks outside of conservative media, because I think it's important to air what otherwise are the hypocrisies that don't get aired. And I think good things happen when hypocrisies are aired if you have good leaders who are willing to act based on that," he continued.

Following what ended up being his final appearance on "CNN This Morning" on Monday, Lemon took to Twitter with the shocking revelation that he was fired by the network.

"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote. "After 17 years at CNN I would have though that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

CNN'S DON LEMON ACCUSED OF EXTENSIVE MISOGYNY, SENDING THREATENING TEXTS TO FEMALE COLLEAGUE: REPORT

CNN, which had characterized the firing as a parting of ways in a statement that followed Lemon's tweet, pushed back at the former anchor's characterization of what transpired, saying, "Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

The stunning termination came after a streak of controversies and viewership blunders. Lemon, who had previously hosted a poorly-watched two-hour solo show in primetime, was pulled by Licht for a revamped morning show with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, something Lemon had repeatedly insisted was a "promotion." But like his primetime stint, his new program was met with dismal ratings.

It didn't take long for Lemon and his female colleagues to emerge in tabloid news over off-camera feuds, including one incident where Lemon snapped at Collins for interrupting him on air, leaving her visibly upset.

Lemon was also the subject of a bombshell exposé in Variety earlier this month that documented years-long allegations of misogyny towards women at the network.