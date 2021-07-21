Don Lemon calls Biden 'the big guy' during CNN town hall

CNN anchor Don Lemon referred to President Joe Biden as "the big guy" during Wednesday's night presidential town hall.

During the town hall, which took place in Cincinnati, Ohio, Lemon asked Biden about his experience being "the big guy."

"You’ve been the big guy for six months now in the White House. Can you take us behind the scenes, something that was extraordinary or unusual that happened that stands out to you?" Lemon asked.

SOURCE ON ALLEGED HUNTER BIDEN EMAIL CHAIN VERIFIES MESSAGE ABOUT CHINESE INVESTMENT FIRM

"The big guy" was notably used as a reference to Biden in a leaked email thread allegedly involving Joe’s son Hunter Biden making a deal with a Chinese energy firm. In 2020, Fox News confirmed the authenticity of an email dated May 13, 2017 that detailed a discussion for "remuneration packages" for people involved in a business deal. A section of the email contained a propriety split reading "10 held by H for the big guy?" which was later confirmed to reference Joe Biden.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. remarked on this connection as well tweeting "Wow. Even Don Lemon knows Joe Biden is the "Big Guy"! #HuntersEmails."

Hunter Biden was referenced once during the town hall when Joe declared himself to be "proud" of his son. Scandals surrounding Hunter Biden have been frequently underplayed by media outlets with past examples being referred to as "Russian disinformation."

Regardless of whether Lemon intended to reference the emails or not, various Twitter users panned Lemon’s performance as moderator for the town hall.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted, "Don Lemon is not a journalist. He is an activist. #BidenTownhall."

Donald Trump advisor Jenna Ellis also wrote "Don Lemon of course isn’t a journalist. He’s a activist and political hack. Obama himself said it to Jake Tapper — that he’s "leaving journalism altogether" to join CNN. Rolling on the floor laughing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the town hall, Biden also referred to Don Lemon as "one of the most informed journalists in the country."