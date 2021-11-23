Expand / Collapse search
Dog the Bounty Hunter rips bail reform: 'People are dying'

'Let's get back to the right way,' said Chapman

Fox News Staff
Duane Chapman says we need to 'get these guys voted out' on 'Fox News Primetime'

Duane Chapman – better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" – slammed the Democrats' push for bail reform on "Fox News Primetime," saying we "tried it your way and people are dying."

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER: [W]e need more fairer cops. We need more fairer laws. We need more fairer jails. It doesn't mean you need free bail. It's not working. A monetary thing is a punishment. You want to steal a car. It's going to cost you $7500, which is $7500 to get out of jail. You're going to put up collateral and you're going to have a parent or someone you're related to sign so they can find you if you run.

We need to get down there and get these guys voted out. Now you tried it your way and people are dying. Let's go back to the right way.

