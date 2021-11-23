Dog the Bounty Hunter rips bail reform: 'People are dying'

Duane Chapman – better known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter" – slammed the Democrats' push for bail reform on "Fox News Primetime," saying we "tried it your way and people are dying."

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER: [W]e need more fairer cops. We need more fairer laws. We need more fairer jails. It doesn't mean you need free bail. It's not working. A monetary thing is a punishment. You want to steal a car. It's going to cost you $7500, which is $7500 to get out of jail. You're going to put up collateral and you're going to have a parent or someone you're related to sign so they can find you if you run.

…

We need to get down there and get these guys voted out. Now you tried it your way and people are dying. Let's go back to the right way.

