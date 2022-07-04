After Dobbs, MSNBC legal analyst predicts privacy will be 'abolished,' desegregation next

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner argued desegregation and privacy rights could vanish because of the Supreme Court's recent ruling to overturn the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade.

The former federal prosecutor complained to New York Times columnist and MSNBC guest host Charles Blow about the spate of "horrible" decisions made by the court that upset the left, such as protecting the rights of religious schools and public prayer. He suggested the court had given states, "unfettered power."

Blow asked the MSNBC analyst what the future of privacy rights would be in a "post-Roe world."

SOME OF LIBERAL MEDIA'S FAVORITE CONSERVATIVES WENT FROM BEING PRO-LIFE TO PRO-ROE OVER THE YEARS

"Oh, I think privacy rights will be all but abolished. Whether it is gay marriage, whether it's interracial marriage, which I think might qualify as irony for Justice Thomas, whether it's contraception. I don't believe for a minute they're not going to come after desegregation," Kirschner predicted.

Saying that Americans didn't have to "take [the court's] punches," he called for a "full-frontal assault of the Supreme Court, nonviolent assault of course."

The legal analyst said the justices had lied about their views on upholding Roe and should face impeachment proceedings. He also advocated for packing the court with more justices.

MSNBC HOST ALI VELSHI PRAISES FOREIGN DICTATORSHIPS FOR THEIR ACCESS TO ABORTION, BASHES THE SUPREME COURT

Kirschner's call for "nonviolent assault" on the Supreme Court, comes after protesters have picketed outside conservative justices' homes since May 2nd. On that day, the draft opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked to the media, indicating the court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

On June 8, an armed man was charged with attempted murder after he traveled to Justice Kavanaugh's home and admitted to law enforcement his plan to assassinate the justice because he was upset about gun rights and abortion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirschner has a history of making dubious legal predictions.

During the 2020 election, the legal analyst argued that then-President Trump should be held liable for coronavirus deaths.

In March, he suggested that the former president was guilty of "negligent homicide or voluntary/involuntary manslaughter."

A few months later, he doubled down on this belief, saying Trump should be held criminally liable for second-degree murder for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.