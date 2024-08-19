DNC delegate: Kamala Harris 'trusts the journalists to explain' her policies and values to American people

Democratic National Convention (DNC) delegate Kaivan Shroff argued Vice President Kamala Harris trusts journalists to explain her policies following an "incredibly brave" roll out of her price-fixing plan.

Shroff appeared on ABC News Live’s coverage of the DNC Monday morning where he defended Harris’ recent economic policies and praised her method of rolling out her agenda with limited press appearances.

"Vice President Harris has been incredibly brave to roll out an ambitious economic agenda because we all know how this works. The more details you share, the more your policies are going to get picked apart. But she's saying, ‘I trust the American people. I trust the journalists to explain these policies and our values to folks.’ And I think when that happens, it will be successful for Democrats. These are very pro-worker, pro-middle class policies that people have been waiting for," Shroff said.

Later on in the segment, anchor Diane Macedo asked Shroff about Harris refusing to give interviews and official press conferences since she became the presumed Democratic presidential nominee.

KAMALA HARRIS GETTING OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE MEDIA COVERAGE SINCE EMERGING AS NOMINEE: STUDY

"Harris has not done a lot of unscripted events. She has been called on by many to do more press conferences, to do more interviews. What do you say to that?" Macedo asked.

Shroff answered, "Well, I think people should watch this week, right? This is the big launch. This is the big roll out. This is where she’s going to talk about her policies, her vision, her agenda, and then —"

"But it’s not the same as a press conference or an interview where she has to answer direct questions," Macedo interrupted.

"Well, I mean, I don’t know, because when Trump holds those pressers, it’s your colleagues in media [who] ask him, ‘Trump, why did God save you?’ I mean, these are not serious questions that help the American people," Shroff replied.

Macedo remarked, "You know that he’s asked a wide range of questions and he has to answer many."

Shroff continued to insist Harris is "talking to people" and "talking to reporters on her plane," which has "been widely reported."

"In terms of what she needs to comment on, she’s been doing a ton of media. The reality is the media landscape has changed. It’s not the Democratic nominee’s job to make sure legacy media is staying afloat when the models are changing. And I think that’s a very unfair lens to place on this election. I mean, Donald is not really campaigning in full, so she’s introducing herself to the American people holding these rallies," Shroff said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He continued, "She’s had a record short amount of time to get this campaign off the ground. And here we are at the DNC. So, sure, if she doesn’t give those interviews you’re talking about in the coming months, I do think would be unacceptable. But I know that’s not going to happen. So I think it’s really a moot point."

Harris is expected to speak on the final day of the DNC on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP