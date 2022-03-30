Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Disney
Published

Douglas Murray rips Disney for 'woke ideology' in leaked video: 'Customers should rebel against this'

Disney executives pushed back on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new law that ensures parental rights in the classroom

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Douglas Murray urges customers to 'rebel' against Disney: They're 'trying to dedicate' themselves to 'social justice issues' Video

Douglas Murray urges customers to 'rebel' against Disney: They're 'trying to dedicate' themselves to 'social justice issues'

The Fox News contributor joined 'Fox & Friends' to address a leaked video depicting Disney executives pushing woke ideology.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray ripped Disney for enabling woke ideology, arguing the company is steering away from its "primary job" in entertainment and focusing instead on "social justice issues." Murray joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss how woke ideology has influenced corporations after a leaked video surfaced depicting Disney executives pushing the far-left views. 

WALT DISNEY WOULD BE ‘ROLLING OVER IN HIS GRAVE' OVER COMPANY'S ‘WOKENESS,’ FLORIDA PARK GOER SAYS

DOUGLAS MURRAY: What it shows is, as so many companies in America have shown, is that they really are not focused on what is meant to be their primary job, which is entertainment, in the case of Disney, innocent entertainment. Instead, they're trying to dedicate themselves to the same boring social justice issues as everything else in America. And I just hope that customers and others just rebel against this and say, you know, we only come to you for one thing, which is entertainment. If you can't prioritize that, then we'll go elsewhere. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW: 

Douglas Murray on Disney executives pushing woke views in leaked video: The ideology has 'completely taken over' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.