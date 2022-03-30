Douglas Murray rips Disney for 'woke ideology' in leaked video: 'Customers should rebel against this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Douglas Murray ripped Disney for enabling woke ideology, arguing the company is steering away from its "primary job" in entertainment and focusing instead on "social justice issues." Murray joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss how woke ideology has influenced corporations after a leaked video surfaced depicting Disney executives pushing the far-left views.

WALT DISNEY WOULD BE 'ROLLING OVER IN HIS GRAVE' OVER COMPANY'S 'WOKENESS,' FLORIDA PARK GOER SAYS

DOUGLAS MURRAY: What it shows is, as so many companies in America have shown, is that they really are not focused on what is meant to be their primary job, which is entertainment, in the case of Disney, innocent entertainment. Instead, they're trying to dedicate themselves to the same boring social justice issues as everything else in America. And I just hope that customers and others just rebel against this and say, you know, we only come to you for one thing, which is entertainment. If you can't prioritize that, then we'll go elsewhere.

