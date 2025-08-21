Disney veteran who left Hollywood for Christian animation brings new Jesus film to big screen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Disney animator who brought "Mushu" and "Simba" to life left Hollywood to follow his faith — and now he’s bringing Jesus to the big screen.

"This honestly is the film that I never thought I wanted to do," Tom Bancroft told Fox News Digital. "It’s kind of a dream project that I didn’t know I was dreaming. And it’s something I’m probably prouder of than even "The Lion King."

Bancroft co-directed the new film, "Light of the World," which tells the story of Jesus Christ through the eyes of his young disciple John. The coming-of-age tale traces John's friendship with Jesus, his struggle to accept the crucifixion, and ultimately, his understanding of its true meaning. The film, hitting theaters Sept. 5, is animated in a classic 2D style, similar to Disney’s golden era and DreamWorks’ "Prince of Egypt."

"Honestly, it’s just the way Disney would have done it in the '90s — without the musical," Bancroft explained.

Bancroft spent 12 years at Disney as a supervising animator before following a calling into Christian animation. The animator behind young Simba from "The Lion King," Abu and Jafar from "Aladdin," and Mushu the dragon from "Mulan," explained how his faith was challenged while working at Disney during the height of the boycotts from Southern Baptists.

In 2000, Bancroft worked on an animated short about the American folklore legend, John Henry. The film explored Henry’s path from slavery and included themes of faith in God. But during a private screening with Disney leadership, Bancroft recalled being told by one executive that the film made him feel "uncomfortable" because of the religious element.

That reaction struck a chord with Bancroft. For years, he defended Disney’s use of cultural and spiritual elements in films like "Pocahontas" and "Mulan," as reflecting the people in the story. But in this case, when Christianity was central to the narrative, it was sidelined. A few tweaks were made to the final product, he said.

"It really slammed into my face," Bancroft admitted. "Honestly, six months from then, I left Disney, and it was because of that day."

Bancroft went on to join the team behind the Christian kids' series "VeggieTales" and later CBN’s "Superbook." Looking back, Bancroft says the "John Henry" short was the turning point that pushed him toward faith-based storytelling.

"Disney has never claimed to be a Christian company, and we should never have put that on them," he added. But he believes the studio drifted from its original family focus. Over time, they "crossed the line" by pushing messages many parents didn’t want in children's entertainment, he said.

"Honestly, that's what has been the defining thing of the last half of my career — trying to make family-friendly entertainment that edifies families and the Lord," he added.

In 2020, Bancroft and other veteran animators from Disney, Nickelodeon and DreamWorks developed Pencilish Studios, a crowd-invested animation company dedicated to creating original 2D content.

He hasn’t lost his love for hand-drawn work, even as the industry has shifted to computer-generated animation for films. He pointed out how whenever he shares his animation collection on social media, the posts are hugely popular.

"There's a lot of nostalgia for 2D," he said. "People want those kinds of films to come back. And I'm blessed that I can be doing that now."

A few years ago, Bancroft was approached by his "Superbook" colleague and producer John Schafer to help bring his vision for a hand-drawn animated feature about Jesus to life.

The film, "Light of the World," was fully funded by the Christian nonprofit the Salvation Poem Foundation, which assembled a team of industry veterans to create the feature.

Bancroft said it was a joy to merge his craft and his faith while being given full creative liberty.

"I wish that more creators could get that," he said. "We'd be seeing life-changing movies just like this one all the time," he said. "It's been a real blessing."

The movie opens in theaters Sept. 5.

Disney did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.