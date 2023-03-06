Disney star shares Christian faith at Kids Choice Awards: 'There's a very real God who loves you'

Disney actor Joshua Bassett declared his faith in Jesus Christ in and invited his fans to seek God during a speech at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The star of the Disney+ streaming series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," shared about his newfound Christian faith with the young audience.

Bassett drew flack from some fans last month after a video of him getting baptized and declaring Jesus as his "Lord and Savior" was shared online.

Bassett was accepting the award for "Favorite Male TV star" of a kids' show at Saturday's awards show.

"I'd love to thank my Savior, Jesus Christ," Bassett said after thanking his supporters and the cast and crew of "High School Musical."

The actor then gave his young fans a message of hope.

"I want to say something. There are a lot of people here who are burdened, broken-hearted, and have been beated down by life," he began.

"I'm here to tell you--- for those of you who've lost hope, there's a very real God who loves you more than you will ever possibly know," Bassett said. "His promise is peace and my testimony is my healing."

Before leaving the stage Bassett gave fans three rules to live by.

"Remember: Forgive quickly, love freely and walk courageously," he said. "Love always wins in the end."

Bassett came out as "a member of the LGBTQ community" in 2021. In an Instagram post he wrote, "Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love."