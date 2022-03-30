Disney injecting queerness into children's programming: Chris Rufo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Journalist Chris Rufo criticized Disney for "inject[ing] queerness" into its children's programming Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The company is "deliberately trying to take programming that goes from even ages two to seven years old and inject queerness into that programming," he told host Tucker Carlson. "They're trying to really make all of their programs this left-wing gender ideology compatible."

Disney executives created activist organizations in the company on race a few years ago, but now the company's activism has shifted to gender and sexual orientation, Rufo said.

"And these activist organizations essentially have taken moral power from within the company, and the executives who are really cowardly and craven individuals just cave any time that they want something," he continued.

"And so all of these videos document that whatever these activists say, they're now creating a tracking program for all Disney children's content to find out exactly how many transgender, asexual and bisexual characters [whom] they're peppering into the show, either in the foreground or the background."

Rufo said it resembles a "really kind of bizarre and creepy gender studies experiment on a college campus" that is instead infiltrating mainstream children's programming across the globe.

Carlson added that "normal people don't sexualize underage children, period."