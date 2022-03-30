Expand / Collapse search
Disney injecting queerness into children's programming: Chris Rufo

Tucker Carlson accuses the company of sexualizing underage children

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Journalist Chris Rufo shows what Disney has been up to regarding Florida legislation on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Journalist Chris Rufo criticized Disney for "inject[ing] queerness" into its children's programming Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The company is "deliberately trying to take programming that goes from even ages two to seven years old and inject queerness into that programming," he told host Tucker Carlson. "They're trying to really make all of their programs this left-wing gender ideology compatible."

KENNEDY BLASTS DISNEY BOSS, SAYS HE ACTED 'WITHOUT A SPINE' IN FACE OF 'WOKERS'

Disney executives created activist organizations in the company on race a few years ago, but now the company's activism has shifted to gender and sexual orientation, Rufo said.

"And these activist organizations essentially have taken moral power from within the company, and the executives who are really cowardly and craven individuals just cave any time that they want something," he continued.

Activists tracking queer characters in Disney children’s content Video

"And so all of these videos document that whatever these activists say, they're now creating a tracking program for all Disney children's content to find out exactly how many transgender, asexual and bisexual characters [whom] they're peppering into the show, either in the foreground or the background."

    A view of the entrance of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.   (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

    (L-R) Chairman, Disney Studios Content Alan Bergman and CEO of Disney Bob Chapek.  (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, Halle Berry poses with Doctor Strange during a visit to Avengers Campus in Disney's California Adventure inside Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Rufo said it resembles a "really kind of bizarre and creepy gender studies experiment on a college campus" that is instead infiltrating mainstream children's programming across the globe.

Carlson added that "normal people don't sexualize underage children, period."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.