ICE reveals 'worst of the worst' arrests in just one day after rounding up 'thugs' convicted of vile crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Despite mounting criticism from immigration activists and Democratic officials, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest violent offenders, including some of the "worst of the worst" highlighted by the agency from Tuesday.

In a 24-hour period this week, ICE arrested five illegal immigrants charged with violent crimes, including Jesus Acosta-Ichaurrondo, a Mexican national convicted in California of rape by force or fear, sodomy of a minor, threatening a witness, soliciting criminal acts while on bail, and violating a protection order.

Jaime Briseno Resendez, also a Mexican national, was apprehended by ICE after being convicted in California of continuous sexual abuse of a child, sodomy, oral copulation with a child under 14, and lewd acts involving a minor.

ICE also arrested Guatemalan national Engelber Eduardo De Leon-Hernandez, who was convicted in Utah of sexual abuse of a child and enticing a minor.

CHICAGO TEACHER PLACED ON LEAVE AFTER FACEBOOK POST SUPPORTING ICE SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM ACTIVISTS

Daniel Salto, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, was arrested after being convicted of assault in New York City and Jose Zamora Escalona, an illegal immigrant from Cuba, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Florida, was also arrested.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple child pedophiles and violent assailants" a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

NEW WATCHDOG DATABASE NAMES HUNDREDS OF SCHOOL DISTRICTS LIMITING ICE COOPERATION AS TOOL FOR PARENTS

"These are the type of thugs we’re getting off the streets and OUT OF OUR COUNTRY every single day. 70% of all ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. Americans can see for themselves what criminals have been removed from their community at WOW.DHS.Gov."

The arrests come at a time when DHS says their enforcement agents are facing more than a 1,300% increase in assaults and an 8,000% increase in death threats as "our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anti-ICE protests have been most prevalent in Minnesota, where activists have taken to the streets in response to the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed during incidents with federal immigration enforcement officials in recent weeks.

On Monday, police in Minnesota arrested anti-ICE agitators outside a hotel Monday after authorities said the demonstration escalated and was "no longer considered peaceful," prompting officers to declare an unlawful assembly.

Democrats in Congress, along with two Republican senators, have reacted to the anti-ICE sentiment by calling for the resignation of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump on Tuesday said Noem was doing a "very good job."

"The border is totally secure," Trump told reporters outside the White House. "You forget, we had a border that I inherited where millions of people were coming through. Now, we have a border where no one is coming through."

When asked if she would be stepping down, he said, "No."

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller and Leo Briceno contributed to this report.