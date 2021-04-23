Detroit Police chief stresses the importance of building community trust, holding police accountable

Detroit Police chief James Craig joined "Your World" Wednesday to address the nation’s anti-cop narrative and advised other police chiefs how to "keep the calm" during a time when law enforcement is being scrutinized.

JAMES CRAIG: It's more challenging today than ever before. You're battling so many different issues. First of all, you have to trust in the community. That shouldn't start when something bad happens. What saved our city from burning and looting, we have a body of trust with the people of Detroit. Our local activists stood with us, walked with us and the outside agitators stood down. The other thing we're battling is this presumption that every time an officer is involved, in an officer-involved shooting, and it's a fatal, the belief that it's criminal. When you look at the data, we know that's not true. We know the majority of officers across the country make thousands of stops a day and they're completed without incident. So when you start pedaling a false narrative and suggesting the system is broken, dismantle the whole policing profession because it's not working -- and I agree-- one bad shooting is one too many. We know that. I accept that. We hold our officers accountable. That’s so critical when you are talking about building trust. Accountability must happen and information must be swift and timely.

Early on in this Columbus shooting incident, one network conveniently left out that the teen was armed with a knife. That was a fact. Conveniently left out the 911 call, the content, the call for help. A person with a knife. Leaving that out certainly fuels that anger and jump to conclusions. Even LeBron's [James] statement basically suggested this was another criminal act without knowing all the facts. He's desperate for accountability. I embrace accountability. We want that. I understand that. I don't take any of these things lightly. It's always tragedy when we have to use fatal force. It’s a tragedy.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE