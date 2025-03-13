Detransitioner Chloe Cole urges Congress to ban 'ideological plague' of gender-affirming care for minors

Chloe Cole wishes she had been told "no" when she began transitioning from female to male at age 12. Now she's calling on lawmakers to stop the "abuse" of children who, like her, were led to believe their decision was reversible.

"If we want this ideological plague in our country and the destruction of our children, of their innocence, of their bodies, their natural, healthy development into adulthood [to stop], Congress has to take action now or very soon. You will have to institute federal bills and legislation on this issue in order to truly stop it, because leaving it state by state is not enough," she said on "Fox & Friends."

Cole couldn't foresee the regret that would come four years after her transition began. Doctors encouraged her decision, putting her on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and performing a double mastectomy, telling her she could walk it back.

Four years into de-transitioning, Cole says the effects of gender-affirming care led her to a lot of scars and bleeding. She will never be able to breastfeed her children, and she lives with regret.

Now she wishes she had instead been told, no matter what drugs or operations she pursued, she would never become a boy.

"[I wish I'd been told] that I was beautiful the way that I was," she said. "This never should have been an option to me at the age I was gonna try to do this [or] to any patient, especially under the age of 18."

Cole is now a patient advocate for "Do No Harm," a group that opposes gender-affirming care for minors.

The group – including Cole herself – supports legislation introduced by Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw that would block federal funding for hospitals that perform sex change operations on minors.

For children pondering the same decision she once made, Cole encouraged them to love themselves as they are.

"To every child who is dealing with these same feelings, you are beautiful the way that you are, and God does not make mistakes. There is nothing wrong with your femininity, or with your masculinity or with your body. It's the way that you feel about it, and you deserve to have real help with it," she said.

"And to the parents who are dealing with this with their children. Never, ever in any capacity affirm this, because in doing so and calling your child by their preferred name or pronouns, or by the opposite sex, you are affirming this idea in their mind that they were made wrong, and no child deserves to believe that about themselves.

"You can help them to build their identities in meaningful ways that don't involve having them undergo a scalpel or injections."