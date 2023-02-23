Detransitioner Chloe Cole announces lawsuit against hospitals 'for pushing her into medical mutilation'

A prominent detransitioner sued a nationwide medical group and its doctors Thursday who she said "decided to perform a mutilating, mimicry sex change experiment" on her, according to the lawsuit.

The Center for American Liberty sued Kaiser Hospitals on behalf of detransitioner Chloe Cole "for pushing her into medical mutilation instead of properly treating her," according to Cole's lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon. Between the ages 13–17 years, Cole underwent a transgender transition, including the off-label use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and a double mastectomy.

"What Kaiser did, for profit, to Chloe in the name of woke ideology instead of sound medical practice, should not happen to any child in America!" Dillon tweeted.

At 13, Cole was struggling with a multitude of mental health co-morbidities, including anxiety, depression, pubertal struggles, body dysmorphia, learning disabilities, autism spectrum symptoms and concerns about being sexually abused or raped in addition to ongoing confusion regarding her gender, but instead of "cross-sex hormones and mutilating surgery," she "needed love, care, attention, and regular weekly psychotherapy, not cross-sex hormones and mutilating surgery," according to the lawsuit.

After she was exposed to online transgender influencers, Cole developed "the erroneous idea that she was a boy," according to the lawsuit. When she told her parents that she thought she was a boy, they didn’t know what to do and sought medical guidance from her doctors who "immediately affirmed Chloe in her self-diagnosed gender dysphoria."

Doctors also told Cole and her parents that her gender dysphoria would not resolve itself and told her parents that she was at a high risk for suicide unless she socially and medically transitioned, asking them, "would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son?," according to lawsuit.

"This unethical form of coercion reflects a lack of understanding of suicide risk, or a deliberate decision to misrepresent suicide risk," the lawsuit stated. "Defendants’ coercion, concealment, misrepresentations, and manipulation are appalling and represent an egregious breach of the standard of care. This misconduct also constitutes fraud, malice, and oppression."

Cole did not get any long-term relief from her gender dysphoria treatment and instead, her mental health declined as she continued on with her treatment, "and she eventually developed suicidal ideation after her radical double mastectomy."

Due to the transgender "treatment" that Cole's doctors performed, "she now has deep physical and emotional wounds, severe regrets, and distrust of the medical system," the lawsuit states. Her doctors were not "caring" for her, instead "they were experimenting on her, and doing so all to their own great financial benefit."