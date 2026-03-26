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Department of Education to leave building after 40 years as part of effort to eliminate government agency

The current headquarters for the department sits 70% empty according to the Trump administration

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
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Secretary McMahon describes future plans for federal US education responsibilities Video

Secretary McMahon describes future plans for federal US education responsibilities

Education Secretary Linda McMahon explains why the Trump administration is moving to shift more education control to states, but stresses that federal funding and oversight will continue on ‘The Story.’

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FIRST ON FOX - The Department of Education (ED) announced on Thursday it will move to a smaller building to reduce the agency's footprint as part of their broader effort to dismantle itself.

Department staff will move out of the Lyndon B. Johnson headquarters building, so the Department of Energy can eventually move in by August. The move is what the officials call "a prudent step to save hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and further reduce the federal education bureaucracy."

The ED said that their relocation will save taxpayers approximately $4.8 million annually in operating costs and eliminate wasted space in a building that is approximately 70% vacant. 

TRUMP ADMIN CUTS RED TAPE AS IOWA JOINS EFFORT TO RETURN EDUCATION TO STATES

Department of Education sign

A Department of Education sign is displayed outside of their federal student aid office on May 18, 2025 in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"One year ago, President Trump signed one of the most consequential executive orders of his presidency – to break up the federal education bureaucracy and return education to the states," Education Secretary McMahon said. 

The Trump administration announced last week an interagency agreement between the ED and the Department of Treasury, with an official calling it the "largest" step to shutting the agency down.

The official previously told Fox News Digital that staff are working to put themselves out of a job under President Donald Trump's orders because the agency is not needed.

Linda McMahon speaks during education event in New York

A Department of Education (ED) official told Fox News Digital that staff are working to put themselves out of a job under President Donald Trump's orders because the agency is not needed. (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

This agreement follows nine agency partnerships over the past year as the Department of Education seeks to minimize itself, shifting power from some of its offices and programs to other federal agencies.

MCMAHON SAYS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN PROVED SCHOOLS DON'T NEED FEDERAL OVERSIGHT AT ALL

While Congress holds the key to shutting the operation down for good, McMahon plans to show legislators that the interagency agreements are "proof of concept" that the ED is not needed for federal grant aid and federal student loans to continue flowing to borrowers.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump promised to eliminate the Department of Education and signed an executive order directing his administration to start disbanding it

MCMAHON RECOUNTS STORY OF REASSURING PARENT OF SPECIAL NEEDS THAT FUNDING WILL CONTINUE AS DEPARTMENT SHRINKS

Education Department

The U.S. Department of Education headquarters building in Washington, D.C.  (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

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Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

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