Former UK prime minister slams BBC as ‘laughingstock’ while Trump readies $1B lawsuit over Jan 6 video scandal

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss is backing President Donald Trump’s plan to sue the BBC, saying, "they’ve lied, they’ve cheated, they’ve fiddled with footage" as the network faces fallout from an editing scandal.

The BBC is accused of combining two different parts of Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, speech. They removed his call to march "peacefully and patriotically" and instead inserted the phrase "fight like hell" from nearly an hour later in the address.

"There are lots of people in Britain who are cheering President Trump on and who want him to sue the BBC because they're a huge problem," said Truss on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday.

Now, Trump said he feels "obligated" to sue the British broadcaster for tampering with the footage. He’s threatened to sue the BBC for $1 billion in damages.

The BBC apologized to Trump and said it has no plans to rebroadcast the Panorama documentary titled "Trump: A Second Chance?" with the edited clips. BBC Director-General Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness both resigned in the wake of the backlash.

A BBC spokesperson said the company’s chair, Samir Shah, has "separately sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president's speech on 6 January 2021, which featured in the programme."

The network, however, is rejecting Trump’s calls for compensation.

Despite the apology, Truss believes the president should still move forward with legal action.

"I want to see him progress with this legal suit because I don’t think they’ve been held to account," Truss said.

"I bet they carry on printing and publishing and broadcasting fake news, not just about the president, but about the MAGA movement, about the changes that are going on in the world, which many of the British public want to see here in Britain."

Truss accused the BBC of being politically biased against conservatives in both the United Kingdom and the United States. She also called for the network to be "defunded."

"The BBC used to be the paragon of journalism across the world. It was respected. It’s now become a laughingstock, and it needs to be put out of its misery," she said.

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett shared Truss’s view, saying an apology is not enough and calling for compensation from the BBC.

"This was clearly defamatory under British law. The BBC knows that, which is why the network apologized, removed the story," said Jarrett.

"That does not, however, erase the past damages that Trump sustained, which are considerable."

Trump said he plans to discuss the matter with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer this weekend before filing his lawsuit.