Rogan says Dems are terrified criticizing Biden will 'empower' Trump so they're 'just lying to everyone'

Podcaster Joe Rogan argued Democrats lose all credibility by holding back criticism of Biden for fear of empowering Trump.

Rogan spoke to a standup comedian Brian Redban on a Thursday episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience." They talked at length about the parallels between modern Democrats protecting Biden from criticism and bumbling leaders of historic empires before their collapse.

"We're at this crazy part right before, where the president is like clearly gone and everybody's like, ‘No, he's amazing,’" Rogan said, slamming Biden's supporters covering for him. "All these f---ing people, because they don't want the other guy to win, are just lying to everyone and ruining their credibility."

BILL MAHER REVIVES PUSH TO REMOVE BIDEN FROM TICKET: ONLY DEBATING TRUMP BECAUSE HE ‘KNOWS HE’S LOSING'

"I'm willing to vote Democrat, show me one that says something that makes sense, that I can trust, that's not dying," Rogan said. "Just show me one that's younger, show me one that is a reasonable centrist that makes sense."

"But they don't want to do that. They just want to keep trotting this crazy situation out," the podcast host said of Biden and his many gaffes. "He's like making s--- up and just saying things and everybody has to correct him."

"Everyone knows what's going on, but no one on one side is willing to say it, because if you say it, then it's going to empower Trump, who [they think is] Hitler," Rogan joked. "It's like holy s---, kids, this is not good."

"This is not a good place to be and this is like what you would expect of a society that's collapsing, you just never want to think your society is going to collapse," Rogan said about his fears for the future.

Biden has faced frequent criticism throughout his presidency for his mental acuity. Rogan in particular has a history of criticizing the Democrats who enthusiastically tout Biden's leadership and competence.

In March, Rogan mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his enthusiastic praise of Biden, saying, "That's how a really good actor would play a complete crazy person, who is insincere enough that smart people recognize it, but that, like, really dull-minded, ‘blue-no-matter-who’ people are like, ‘He's a winner, that guy he's got my vote, I'll tell you what he can win, he can win this for us.’"

Rogan is not the only prominent talk show host to slam Democrats for their refusal to openly criticize Biden this week.

Liberal talk show host Bill Maher specifically slammed such people in a guest appearance on ABC's "The View" Tuesday after co-host Joy Behar admitted she is worried that criticizing Biden might encourage fence-sitters to vote for Trump.

"I think you lose all credibility," Maher replied. "I do. My bond with my audience has always been I don’t pull a punch. My bond with my audience is you’re not going to like everything I say but you know I’m saying what I really think is true."