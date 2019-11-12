Democrats will frame impeachment hearing questions to be about 'emotion', Greg Gutfeld says

Greg Gutfeld predicted Democrats interrogating witnesses in Wednesday's public Trump impeachment hearing will try to play to their feelings about the Ukraine situation.

On "The Five," Gutfeld said Tuesday the hearing will be less exciting than the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh because the context of a phone call -- in President Trump's case -- is much less emotionally evocative than allegations of sexual misconduct.

"So, the Democrats ... are going to do their best to draw out the emotion -- by using questions like 'Did you feel threatened?' 'How did it make you feel?'," he said.

"It's going to basically be group therapy in which the shrink is going to be asking the children, 'How mean was your daddy,' and Trump being the daddy."

Regarding comparisons between the Kavanaugh hearings and the Trump impeachment proceedings, Gutfeld disagreed with conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh -- who predicted Wednesday's hearing will descend into "a Kavanaugh-style debacle."

"I don't think this is going to be like Kavanaugh at all," Gutfeld claimed.

"It's not going to be that interesting because it's about a phone call, it's about a president doing his job, and it's about opinions about whether it was appropriate or inappropriate. It's about opinions."

During a CNN event, former Vice President Joe Biden also chimed in on the impeachment hearings, dismissing Republicans' claims he should be on Rep. Adam Schiff's, D-Calif., witness list.

"There is zero rationale for that to happen," the Democratic presidential candidate said at the Grinnell, Iowa, forum. "This is all a diversion, this is classic 'Trump'."

Republicans have been critical of Biden and his son Hunter, in regard to allegations of wrongdoing in Ukraine.

The first hearings in the public phase of the impeachment inquiry will feature testimony from State Department official George Kent and top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor on Wednesday. Later this week, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich will appear.

“The House’s inquiry into whether grounds exist for President Trump’s impeachment has been, and will continue to be, a sober and rigorous undertaking,” Schiff wrote to both Democrat and Republican members of the committee, vowing that the public hearings will adhere to House rules governing the impeachment process and that participants will be “treated fairly and with respect, mindful of the solemn and historic task before us.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.