Democrats' spending bill is 'essentially corporate welfare': Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer dubbed the spending and climate bill "corporate welfare" Tuesday on "Hannity."

FLEISCHER: This bill really should be named the "Raise taxes and push the economy deeper into recession" Act. I have never in my entire career heard of somebody who thinks it's good public policy to raise taxes here as the nation is entering a recession. That prolongs recessions, that doesn't stimulate the economy, that doesn't give you the help that you need, it makes things worse. And why? For really what's essentially corporate welfare. This is a gigantic spending bill to give money to green corporate welfare. And that's what so much of the green industry has grown up into. Without subsidies, they would never be competitive, would never exist. And the more subsidies you give them, the more they're just hooked on government. And that's what this bill does. And Joe Manchin, a moderate? No, he's a mini Green New Dealer.

