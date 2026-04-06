Democrats face backlash over 'nepo-candidate' scourge, 'noxious' McAuliffe family congressional bid

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Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his family were called out Monday by a New York Times columnist who deemed his wife, Dorothy McAuliffe's, bid for Congress a case of "rank nepotism."

"Looking for a boost in the crowded primary, Ms. McAuliffe’s campaign is blasting out emails from Terry with the theme: I’ve been a party player for more than four decades, so please help my wife!" wrote Times columnist Michelle Cottle.

"Sure, she is plenty qualified," Cottle continued. "A former State Department official, Virginia’s former first lady has more experience in government and politics than many other first-time House candidates. I also have no reason to doubt she is a delightful person. But as the Democratic Party tries to shed its reputation as the defender of a self-serving political elite, I do think its candidates should avoid trumpeting their status as the beneficiaries of rank nepotism."

Dorothy McAuliffe announced in March that she was entering the Democratic primary race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District.

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Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed McAuliffe in the race. Cottle noted that political dynasties sometimes transcend generations and other times appear more linear and move through spouses, citing the Clintons.

"Nepo candidates are an enduring, nonpartisan reality of U.S. politics," she wrote. "But the Democratic Party risks more than just one House race by embracing them at this moment. And Americans’ predilection for nepo candidates doesn’t necessarily hold during periods of anti-establishment frustration. In some circumstances, a well-known familial brand can wind up hurting more than helping."

Cottle argued McAuliffe's brand was not "inspirational" or "future-forward."

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"Mr. McAuliffe’s fame and fortune were bolstered by his close ties to the Clintons, and for many of the voters familiar with him, he is a relic of that era, which has refused to gracefully fade away," she wrote. "He is also the guy who, after finishing a term as governor in 2018, popped up to run again in 2021 — a rare occurrence in Virginia, which prohibits governors from pursuing consecutive terms — and got stomped by a Republican, Glenn Youngkin."

Cottle also pointed to former New Jersey governor Phil Murphy's wife Tammy Murphy's failed bid for Congress in 2024.

"At least Mr. McAuliffe is a former governor. Mr. Murphy was still in office when his wife ran; there was no way to separate his power from his wife’s candidacy," she wrote. "The more political nepotism looks like a tool for manipulating the playing field, the more noxious it becomes — even when a revered political figure is involved."

In another example of a member of a prominent Democratic family running for office, Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, is running for Congress in New York. Schlossberg has also received a Pelosi endorsement.

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The Associated Press reported that Virginia voters will decide on April 21 whether to approve a constitutional amendment establishing a new congressional map. McAuliffe would seek to represent the proposed new 7th District stretching from the D.C. suburbs to western Augusta County if the map is approved.

Virginia’s primary elections are scheduled to be held Aug. 4 after the General Assembly moved the date from June to August under legislation signed in February.

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Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.