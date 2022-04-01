Who will Democrats be 'desperate' for in 2024?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Media contributor Ben Domenech shot down the idea of a successful 2024 presidential bid for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on "The Ingraham Angle" Friday.

BEN DOMENECH: I don't think that Mayor Pete will go anywhere this time around. Transportation Secretary Pete really has, you know, as much as that New York Mag profile tried to slobber all over him, really all they could come up with is, "Well, he's spending a lot of transportation dollars." And, you know, look, I understand that that's something that might make you popular with certain local politicians and districts, but that doesn't get you elected president. That shows how desperate the Democrats truly are in this moment and how much of a problem they believe that they have with this current president.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: