Who will Democrats be 'desperate' for in 2024?

Democrats might even go for Mayor Pete, says Ben Domenech

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ben Domenech tells Laura Ingraham Democrats are trying to revive Mayor Pete out of desperation.

Fox News Media contributor Ben Domenech shot down the idea of a successful 2024 presidential bid for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on "The Ingraham Angle" Friday. 

BEN DOMENECH: I don't think that Mayor Pete will go anywhere this time around. Transportation Secretary Pete really has, you know, as much as that New York Mag profile tried to slobber all over him, really all they could come up with is, "Well, he's spending a lot of transportation dollars." And, you know, look, I understand that that's something that might make you popular with certain local politicians and districts, but that doesn't get you elected president. That shows how desperate the Democrats truly are in this moment and how much of a problem they believe that they have with this current president. 

