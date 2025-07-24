Democratic Party posts Biden-era price hikes in widely-mocked X post attacking Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tweet from the official Democratic Party’s X account was ridiculed on Thursday after inadvertently showing prices skyrocketing under former President Joe Biden.

The post attempted to describe rising grocery prices under "Trump’s America" using a graph dating from October 2019 to 2025. The graph claimed that "U.S. Grocery Prices Reached Record Highs in 2025" with prices "higher today than they were on July 2024" in categories such as dairy, produce and meat.

However, many X users pointed out that the graph, in fact, showed prices skyrocketing in 2021 when Biden was president and only leveling off at the end of 2024 when President Donald Trump was re-elected.

"You're showing us a graph of stable prices suddenly rising the moment you came into power and then steadily rising higher and higher until Trump was reelected," political commentator Chad Felix Greene wrote.

GOP strategist Greg Price asked, "Who was in charge in 2021[?]"

"Wow 2021-2024 were pretty bad," Wall Street Journal critic Kyle Smith joked.

Author Carol Roth remarked, "This is not the flex they think it is."

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson commented, "They can’t be this dumb. Are they actually this dumb???"

"I don’t think democrats know how to read graphs," U.S. Secretary of Veteran Affairs Doug Collins wrote.

The Democratic Party's account later deleted the post. Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC for comment.

Congressional Democrats have been attacking and mocking the Republican Party over high grocery prices since the beginning of the second Trump administration.

Earlier this month, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) launched www.HouseRepublicanPriceHike.com, an interactive tool that it said shows Americans "just how much more they are paying for everyday goods under House Republicans’ control."

Grocery prices rose by more than 21% under the Biden administration after inflation rose to 40-year-highs in 2022. Though price increases have slowed down, inflation rose slightly in the last month.

