Democratic senator says most average Americans can’t find Greenland on map

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., declared on CNN Monday that the average middle American probably has no idea where Greenland is on a world map.

Appearing on CNN’s "Inside Politics," Coons made the comment while trashing the Trump administration’s continued efforts to make Greenland part of the U.S.

The lawmaker said, "Your average middle American says, ‘Why are you wasting your time worrying about Greenland? I can’t even find it on a map.’"

President Donald Trump has repeatedly offered for Greenland to become part of the U.S., stressing the country’s importance to international security in fending off China and Russia’s expansion in the Arctic. Greenland is currently a Danish territory but is seeking its independence from Denmark.

Despite Greenland officials rejecting Trump’s offer, the president has expressed confidence in acquiring the territory. During a recent interview with NBC News, he said, "We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100 percent. There's a good possibility it could be done without military force."

However, he added, "I don't take anything off the table."

Trump’s comments seemed to disturb Coons.

"He’s threatening a NATO ally with military action," he told CNN’s Dana Bash, referring to Denmark. "It’s insane, it’s unmoored."

"And we could spend all of our time huffing and puffing about how ridiculous it is, but look, your average Trump voter laughs at us and says, ‘He’s owning the libs,’" he said. The senator then claimed that typical middle Americans don’t even know where Greenland is.

The Trump White House Rapid Response account slammed the senator for the comments, posting Monday, "SHOWING THEIR TRUE COLORS: Democrat Sen. @ChrisCoons thinks ‘your average Middle American’ is too stupid to find Greenland on a map."

Trump reiterated his reasons for acquiring Greenland last week.

"If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we're not going to be able to do that," Trump told reporters Friday. "We're not relying on Denmark or anybody to take care of that situation. And we're not talking about peace for the United States, we're talking about world peace, we're talking about international security."

Reps for Sen. Coons did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.