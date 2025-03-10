Dem seeks to halt Trump from 'invading' Greenland, Canada and Panama

House Democrats have launched an effort to bar President Donald Trump from unilaterally moving to "invade or seize territory" from Greenland, Canada and Panama.

The measure, known as the No Invading Allies Act and spearheaded by Rep. Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., bars funding from going toward the armed forces to engage in operations seeking to take over Greenland, Canada and Panama.

Magaziner said Trump’s "reckless" rhetoric about obtaining territory from the three countries makes the president untrustworthy with the war powers granted to him.

"Americans do not support sending troops unnecessary wars, especially with allies of the United States who pose no threat to our country," Magaziner said in a Monday statement to Fox News Digital. "Unfortunately, President Trump has recklessly refused to rule out taking the territory of other nations by force. Under the Constitution it is Congress, not the President, who has the power to declare war. It is time for Congress to reclaim that constitutional power and ensure that the President adheres to the will of the American people."

TRUMP SAYS US WOULD WELCOME GREENLAND DURING JOINT ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

While the U.S. Constitution dictates that Congress has the authority to approve declaring an act of war, Congress last formally declared war in 1942, and modern presidents have entered conflicts without securing explicit or formal congressional approval, according to the National Constitution Center.

Furthermore, the War Powers Resolution of 1973 requires the executive branch to notify Congress within 48 hours of military action and bars troops from remaining engaged for more than 60 days without congressional approval. However, the legislation does not define "hostilities," and previous administrations have asserted their actions engaging military forces did not qualify as hostilities and, therefore, congressional approval was not required, according to the Project on Government Oversight.

Other Democratic lawmakers who have co-sponsored the measure include Reps. Eric Swallwell of California and Pramila Jayapal of Washington. The legislation has been referred to both the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees.

Trump has discussed acquiring Greenland, Canada and Panama for months – and has regularly referred to Canada as the 51st state in the U.S. Additionally, Trump asserted in a joint address to Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. would reclaim the Panama Canal for security reasons and acquire Greenland.

"And I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland," Trump said. "We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America."

Trump has discussed the possibility of expanding American territory for months and said in a post in December 2024 on Truth Social that "the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

GREENLAND, PANAMA FIERCELY REJECT TRUMP'S AMBITIONS IN ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

Meanwhile, leaders from Greenland, which is a territory of Denmark, and Panama pushed back on Trump’s comments to Congress.

"We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes, we are Kalaallit (Greenlanders)," Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said in a post on Facebook translated by Reuters. "The Americans and their leader must understand that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I reject, on behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, this new affront to the truth and to our dignity as a nation," Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Republicans have cast doubt on whether Trump would actually launch a military conflict against countries like Greenland. For example, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said in an interview with NBC in January that the U.S. would not "invade another country."

"Quite frankly, the president’s been very clear," Lankford said. "He is the president that kept American troops out of war. He is not looking to be able to go start a war, to go expand American troops, but he does want to be able to protect America’s national security, and part of that is our economic security and our future."

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.