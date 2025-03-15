Greenland government calls Trump's acquisition talks 'unacceptable'

The government of Greenland called President Donald Trump's comments about taking control of the country "unacceptable" in a statement Friday.

Officials noted the statement was prompted by Trump's meeting with the NATO secretary general Thursday, when he reportedly "reiterated his desire for annexation and control of Greenland."

In response, the leaders of all political parties elected to Inatsisartut, the Parliament of Greenland that includes the Demokraatit, Naleraq, Inuit Ataqatigiit, Siumut and Atassut parties, issued the statement on X.

GREENLAND PM SEEKS INDEPENDENCE FOLLOWING TRUMP ACQUISITION COMMENTS

"We — all the party leaders — cannot accept the repeated statements regarding annexation and control of Greenland," leaders wrote. "We find this behavior toward friends and allies in a defense alliance unacceptable."

They added they "must underscore that Greenland will continue serving ITS people through diplomatic relations, in accordance with international law."

AMB. CARLA SANDS: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S FOCUS ON GREENLAND — WHY WE HOPE TO STRENGTHEN OUR RELATIONSHIP

The document was signed by Greenlandic politicians Jens Frederik Nielsen of the Demokraatit party, Pele Broberg of the Naleraq, Múte B. Egede of the Inuit Ataqatigiit, Vivian Motzfeldt of the Siumut and Aqqalu C. Jerimiassen of the Atassut.

"We all support this wholeheartedly and strongly distance ourselves from attempts to create discord. Greenland belongs to the Greenlandic people, and we (as leaders) stand in unison," they wrote.

In the country's recent parliamentary elections, the Demokraatit party defeated Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede’s party, Inuit Ataqatigiit.

Independence from Denmark became a core election issue in Trump’s continued comments about U.S. acquisition of Greenland.

Trump tried in his first term to buy the mineral-rich, key geographical territory in what he called a "large real estate deal."

TRUMP: US CONSIDERING POSSIBLY BUYING GREENLAND

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said in January the country was "not for sale and will never be for sale."

American interest in Greenland dates back to the 1800s.

In 1867, the State Department looked into purchasing Greenland and Iceland, but after World War II , Denmark rejected a proposed $100 million deal from President Harry Truman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Acquiring the land would mark the largest expansion of American territory in history, topping the Louisiana Purchase.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this story.